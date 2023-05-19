AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the RANGE is hosting a public launch with food trucks and lawn games to share their vision for the future.

It starts at 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of 800 Polk Street.

The RANGE hosting organization launch to build beef and dairy production in the Panhandle (KFDA: The RANGE)

The RANGE, which stands for “Regional Accelerator and New Growth Engine,” wants to make Amarillo a global food hub.

The group will work to develop the regional strengths of beef and dairy production.

“We already have the things in place to be successful,” said Matt Garner, Ph.D., executive director of the RANGE. “One of the things that we need to decide is how is that going to be true, you know, 50 years from now.”

Amarillo produces 30% of the nation’s beef and houses the fifth largest dairy shed in the country.

The organization will facilitate research, develop programs and create technology that addresses present and future challenges in the beef, dairy, and crop-production industries.

“We want to define what the activities that need to happen that would help sustain agriculture and promote agriculture,” said Garner.

The RANGE plans to use technology and innovation to grow and attract business to the region.

“Our goals are to innovate technologies in this area to create more favorable economic conditions through innovation,” said Garner.

