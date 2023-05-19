Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

The RANGE hosting organization launch to build beef and dairy production in the Panhandle

By Alyssa Riggs and KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the RANGE is hosting a public launch with food trucks and lawn games to share their vision for the future.

It starts at 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of 800 Polk Street.

The RANGE hosting organization launch to build beef and dairy production in the Panhandle
The RANGE hosting organization launch to build beef and dairy production in the Panhandle(KFDA: The RANGE)

The RANGE, which stands for “Regional Accelerator and New Growth Engine,” wants to make Amarillo a global food hub.

The group will work to develop the regional strengths of beef and dairy production.

“We already have the things in place to be successful,” said Matt Garner, Ph.D., executive director of the RANGE. “One of the things that we need to decide is how is that going to be true, you know, 50 years from now.”

Amarillo produces 30% of the nation’s beef and houses the fifth largest dairy shed in the country.

The organization will facilitate research, develop programs and create technology that addresses present and future challenges in the beef, dairy, and crop-production industries.

“We want to define what the activities that need to happen that would help sustain agriculture and promote agriculture,” said Garner.

The RANGE plans to use technology and innovation to grow and attract business to the region.

“Our goals are to innovate technologies in this area to create more favorable economic conditions through innovation,” said Garner.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion

Latest News

The Amarillo SPCA is inviting the public to its 29th Muttfest this Sunday. (Source: Amarillo...
Amarillo SPCA hosting 2023 Muttfest at Starlight Ranch this Sunday
The Canadian River is flooded today after last night’s storms increased water levels.
Canadian River floods more than 6 feet after Thursday night storms
The Canadian River is flooded today after last night’s storms increased water levels.
PHOTOS: Canadian River floods more than 6 feet after Thursday night storms
The main building on the Holy Cross Catholic Academy campus was hit by a lightning strike...
Holy Cross Catholic Academy cancels classes for tomorrow due to lightning strike