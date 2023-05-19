Randall tennis state champion David Monroe commits to Southwestern College

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another one of the members of the state champion Randall Raiders tennis team is making plans to play in college.

Early on Thursday, David Monroe made his commitment to join the tennis program at Southwestern College in Kansas.

“This means just so much to me.” Monroe said. “Every single person in this room has supported me one way or another. I just love them all. I think it’s crazy how many people showed up.”

Monroe is excited about the opportunities going to Southwestern College offers him including the chance compete at the next level and explore the world away from the Amarillo area.

“I’ve been wanting to get out on my own and experience life.” Monroe said. “That’s my big thing about life, Just how many experiences can you get? The coaches [at Southwestern College] were great... They showed me that they can transform me into a really good college player, and that’s something I’ve always to do. That’s what I’ve dreamed of.”

The Randall tennis program will have another athlete signing next Monday.

