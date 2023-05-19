Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall tennis state champion David Monroe commits to Southwestern College

VIDEO: Randall tennis state champion David Monroe commits to Southwestern College
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another one of the members of the state champion Randall Raiders tennis team is making plans to play in college.

Early on Thursday, David Monroe made his commitment to join the tennis program at Southwestern College in Kansas.

“This means just so much to me.” Monroe said. “Every single person in this room has supported me one way or another. I just love them all. I think it’s crazy how many people showed up.”

Monroe is excited about the opportunities going to Southwestern College offers him including the chance compete at the next level and explore the world away from the Amarillo area.

“I’ve been wanting to get out on my own and experience life.” Monroe said. “That’s my big thing about life, Just how many experiences can you get? The coaches [at Southwestern College] were great... They showed me that they can transform me into a really good college player, and that’s something I’ve always to do. That’s what I’ve dreamed of.”

The Randall tennis program will have another athlete signing next Monday.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate
The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday, that killed one person.
DPS: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

Nazareth and Claude game suspended due to weather.
Nazareth and Claude playoff game suspended due to weather
WT falls in Game 1 of Super Regionals
Lady Buffs fall in a close game one of the Super Regionals to the Patriots
Haffner tosses no-hitter in Randall's 1-0 win
Carson Haffner tosses no-hitter in Randall’s game one win over Hereford
If you missed today’s interview with Chris Caray, the Canyon Girls Golf Team and Hart Pisani on...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Caray, the Canyon Girls Golf Team and Hart Pisani