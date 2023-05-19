Quieting Down... For Now!

Who's Hiring?
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a sufficiently wet Thursday night, things are looking to quiet down for a moment, then pick back up next week. For your Friday so far, a cold front is working through the region, dropping highs into the 60°s and 70°s with most areas already seeing their warmest temps of the day by lunchtime. Some scattered light showers and sprinkles will be likely through a lot of the area today, but the cold front, paired with it’s 15-25 mph winds, are scouring moisture off the south, toning down rain chances for the next 36 hours. We’ll see cool temperatures and scattered clouds for Saturday, with little to no rain chances. Rain chances could return as soon as Saturday night, but confidence is higher for Sunday onward into next week.

