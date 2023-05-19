Who's Hiring?
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding

It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to the Texas Pioneer Amphitheatre.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to the Texas Pioneer Amphitheatre.

Today, volunteers have been helping other campers after tents and trailers were moved.

“It picked up tents and was floating tents. We even had two girls in a tent that it picked up while they were in the tent, floated, and wrapped around a tree,” said Tim Peterson, camp post volunteer for the PDC.

Randall County Fire Department was also called to the Canyon. Their team assisted with evacuating campers and making sure no one was hurt. No injuries have been reported and first responders have left the seen.

“It’s pretty much done on our end. You know, I just encourage people that go down to Palo Duro Canyon to pay attention to the weather and realize there are flash flooding warning signs down there and to pay attention to the weather as it comes in,” said Josh Craft, lieutenant for Randall County Fire Department.

All trails and certain campsites are closed until further notice.

“Hopefully we can get them back open. Weekend guests, right now that’s what you need to watch out for. You can check our website, check our Facebook to watch when trails are going to be open,” said Thomas Milone, assistant superintendent for Palo Duro Canyon.

Click here for park alerts.

