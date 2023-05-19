Who's Hiring?
Nazareth and Claude playoff game suspended due to weather

By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Nazareth Swifts and Claude Mustangs baseball teams faced off at Hodgetown on Thursday night.

The first game of what was scheduled to be a doubleheader at the minor league ballpark went off without a hitch.

Claude went up 3-1 in the first inning and that score held firm all the way up until the top of the sixth inning. That’s when Nazareth answered with a big three RBI-double from Luke Schulte with the bases loaded to take the lead, Up until that point, Claude ace Braygon Conrad had been masterful on the mound.

However, Claude wasn’t done. In the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs tied things up and sent the game into extra innings. However, the Swifts dominated in extras with four runs in the top half of the eighth and took the win from there.

The second game is when the weather really came into play.

The game was started, though the rain was already coming down significantly even before first pitch of Game 2. Things appeared to be letting up, but another sudden wave of weather caused the umpires and the crew at Hodgetown to put the game in a rain delay. As conditions began to worsen, the players started to clear out and it was decided the matchup would not be able to continue that night.

Instead, the two teams will pick things back up on Friday at Plainview High School with the Swifts leading 3-0.

