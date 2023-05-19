Who's Hiring?
A Much Calmer Friday

VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather team members
By Tanner Brammer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After we saw a decent round of storms move through the area last night, things will be much calmer today, with just a few scattered showers with maybe a weak thunderstorm here and there. Highs will be a bit on the cooler side as well, only building into the mid to upper 60′s. Skies look to clear for our Saturday, allowing for very pleasant conditions with calm winds and highs back into the 70′s. We’ll keep a scattered storm chance for Sunday and almost every day going into the next work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

