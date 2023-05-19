Missing Fort Cavazos soldier last seen leaving Killeen home on May 15

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the III Armored Corps are requesting the public’s help finding Specialist Craig Chamberlain, a soldier last seen leaving his home in Killeen on May 15.

The soldier’s wife, Cameron Chamberlain, said she last saw her husband that Monday after they had an argument. His chain of command and his family have been unable to contact him since then.

“I believe, absolutely 100 percent, the depression had played a huge role in it,” Cameron said, “I also believe that he’s in grave danger, if he’s still alive.”

Chamberlain has brown hair, hazel eyes, is 5-foot-7, and weighs 156 pounds. Officials said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gym shorts. The soldier is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion.

Cameron said the past few months on post were hard on her husband, and that contributed to a change in his mental health.

“When I met him, he was a carefree, loving, laid back person. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” Cameron said, “He had no hate in his heart. He was a happy man. And (Fort Cavazos) and his leadership completely destroyed him.”

Craig has two distinct tattoos. One on his right arm has the “Love, Death, and Robots” logo. He also has a tattoo of a unicorn on his shoulder.

III Armored Corps said it has initiated an “Absence Status Unknown” (AUN) case for Chamberlain, and is working closely with the Army Criminal Investigation Division, and local law enforcement agencies, to locate him.

“The III Armored Corps is committed to the welfare and safety of its soldiers and their families,” a news release states.

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is urged to contact Fort Cavazos CID at 254-600-3837 or the tip line at 254-600-3837.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.