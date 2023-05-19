Lady Buffs season comes to an end in Super Regionals to UT Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KFDA) - In game two of the Super Regionals best of three series, the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team’s season came to an end after a 6-2 loss to the UT Tyler Patriots Friday afternoon.

The Patriots were first on the board as the visitors on the scoreboard as Courtney Plocheck singled to center field for a RBI bringing Sam Schott home.

The Lady Buffs couldn’t get much going in the bottom half of the inning, but UT Tyler kept it going in the top of the second. Maddie Melton in the batter’s box and hits a two-run shot down the left field line also scoring Grace Davis. Plocheck added another hit to the stat book singling up the middle scoring Cassidi Mullen. Patriots now up 4-0.

Gabriella Valforte gives the Lady Buffs their first run of the game with a solo home run over left field.

After two scoreless innings, the Patriots add one with a RBI single from Audrey Escamilla scoring Avery Farr.

Bottom of the sixth, Gabie McConnell doubled to left center for West Texas A&M to send Brittni Rufus home, UT Tyler still up 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Patriots extended the lead as Michelle Arias hit a RBI double to left center scoring Schott. The Patriots will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Chattanooga, Tn.

The Lady Buffs ended their extraordinary season 50-8 and 37-5 in Lone Star Conference play.

