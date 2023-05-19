Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Buffs season comes to an end in Super Regionals to UT Tyler

Lady Buffs win both on Saturday
Lady Buffs win both on Saturday(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KFDA) - In game two of the Super Regionals best of three series, the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team’s season came to an end after a 6-2 loss to the UT Tyler Patriots Friday afternoon.

The Patriots were first on the board as the visitors on the scoreboard as Courtney Plocheck singled to center field for a RBI bringing Sam Schott home.

The Lady Buffs couldn’t get much going in the bottom half of the inning, but UT Tyler kept it going in the top of the second. Maddie Melton in the batter’s box and hits a two-run shot down the left field line also scoring Grace Davis. Plocheck added another hit to the stat book singling up the middle scoring Cassidi Mullen. Patriots now up 4-0.

Gabriella Valforte gives the Lady Buffs their first run of the game with a solo home run over left field.

After two scoreless innings, the Patriots add one with a RBI single from Audrey Escamilla scoring Avery Farr.

Bottom of the sixth, Gabie McConnell doubled to left center for West Texas A&M to send Brittni Rufus home, UT Tyler still up 5-2.

In the top of the seventh, the Patriots extended the lead as Michelle Arias hit a RBI double to left center scoring Schott. The Patriots will advance to the Women’s College World Series in Chattanooga, Tn.

The Lady Buffs ended their extraordinary season 50-8 and 37-5 in Lone Star Conference play.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

If you missed today’s interview’s with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith on the...
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brooke Alverson, Tavian Combs and Mckenzie Smith
SPORTS DRIVE: Tavian Combs talk with us about the strength and agility camp for the local youth!
SPORTS DRIVE: Brooke Alverson talks to us about WT's spring sports and their post season runs!
Randall wins game two, 13-3
Early offensive spark lifts Randall to a game two victory over Hereford