Lady Buffs fall in a close game one of the Super Regionals to the Patriots

TYLER, Texas (KFDA) - Despite a 7th-inning rally sparked by Ruby Salzman’s 70th career home run, in the end, the Lady Buffs could not get past the No. 3 Patriots. The West Texas A&M Lady Buffs softball team (50-8) lost game one of the NCAA South Central Super Regionals to the UT Tyler Patriots (58-4), 5-6.

WT was on the board first in the top of the second inning. Brittni Rufus grounded out to second base, but still tallied the RBI as Gabriella Valforte scored.

The spark of the offense seeped into the bottom of the second as UT Tyler put up four on the scoreboard, and taking the lead, 4-1.

With the Lady Buffs back up in the batter’s box for the top of the third, Emilee Boyer on base, Diana Murtha homered out to left field and WT is only down by one now entering the bottom half of the inning.

Amanda Marek answered back though for the Patriots with a solo shot out to center field widening the scoring gap even more.

Three scoreless innings go by and Lone Star Conference Player of the Year Ruby Salzman knocks her 70th career home run, a two-run shot, bringing in Gabie McConnell.

In a nail bitter, West Texas A&M could not pull past the Lone Star Conference Champions, the UT Tyler Patriots and ultimately fell, 5-6.

Tatum Goff (37-0) snagged the win in the circle with five strikeouts, and five runs on six hits.

Emilee Boyer (18-3) picked up her third loss on the season in the circle for WT.

Game two of the series is Friday at 3 p.m. back at Suddenlink Field in Tyler, Tx., and if necessary, a game three to follow.

