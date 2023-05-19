Who's Hiring?
Holy Cross Catholic Academy cancels classes for tomorrow due to lightning strike

The main building on the Holy Cross Catholic Academy campus was hit by a lightning strike...
The main building on the Holy Cross Catholic Academy campus was hit by a lightning strike earlier during the severe thunderstorms.(Source: Holy Cross Catholic Academy)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The main building on the Holy Cross Catholic Academy campus was hit by a lightning strike earlier during the severe thunderstorms.

According to Crag Logan HCCA Head of the School, the lightning strike happened sometime around 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Logan says the lightning strike took out their server and caused other unknown damages.

Classes have been canceled for tomorrow, Friday May 19, including virtual classes.

School officials are scheduled to report to the campus Friday morning to continue conducting a thorough damage assessment.

