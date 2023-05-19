Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

GOOD NEWS: Recent rain brings much needed relief to Panhandle

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the last couple of weeks there’s been an obvious shift in the weather pattern, resulting in a lot of rain in the area.

The wet pattern has generally been well received as some thirsty ground has been refreshed.

It’s like a switch was thrown, after a very lengthy period with little rain. Now recently, it has been wave after wave of spring rains.

The benefits of the moisture are now very evident, with water standing in locations formerly cracked and parched.

Lake levels are on the rise and streams that were just trickling a couple of weeks ago are now flowing and alive.

It can be a slow process but we are also chipping away at drought levels and are certainly seeing some recent improvements. Area farmers are very thankful.

“So right now is planting time here in the Panhandle and we’re planting cotton and corn and this rain has been very beneficial, it saves us on irrigation, cost and expenses for this crop and also just the Lord’s provision with our grass and our livestock and everything that goes with that,” said Morgan Crabtree, Area Producer.

Something we just don’t see very often in our neck of the woods, legitimate chances for rain in six of the next seen days.

That’s not all, with the rapid onset of El Nino, the warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, the next couple of weeks and even the long range outlooks are promising for moisture.

“So this rain is putting beneficial moisture into our soil for a sub-soil moisture for later on in the season. We usually can’t pump enough in this area when we get no rain so this is going to help tremendously,” said Crabtree.

With recent improvements and a promising future shaping up, there are even more positive developments coming together, like the return of summer fireworks to Lake Meredith.

Let’s not forget the fierce competition among your First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday, that killed one person.
DPS: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

The main building on the Holy Cross Catholic Academy campus was hit by a lightning strike...
Holy Cross Catholic Academy cancels classes for tomorrow due to lightning strike
Amarillo Zoo Celebrates Endangered Species Day
Amarillo Zoo hosting endangered species day for 50th anniversary of endangered species act
The Cannon Air Force Base announced that they’ve relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from command...
Cannon Air Force Base relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from Command
The Roosevelt County Courthouse’s parking lot will be resealed and repainted this weekend.
Roosevelt County Courthouse parking lot to be resealed and repainted