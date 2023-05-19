Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Experts speak on flood insurance, clean up after recent severe weather

KFDA LIVE AT FIVE
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some people may be concerned about damage to their home or property following last night’s heavy rain event.

Insurance agents want to remind residents of the importance of having flood insurance, as most home insurance doesn’t cover damage from floods after a storm.

Last night more than 80 homes were impacted by the rain.

“Total water extractions, probably about 50 actual jobs - most of those are complexes so maybe 80 apartments total plus another you know 30 residentials and some commercial businesses as well,” says Site Manager for Amarillo’s Carpet Tech, Colton Long.

The job to clean up all that damage started early this morning.

“We’ll go in there, we’ll extract all the water, we will sanitize, we will remove any bad, any wet building material. Rain water is the opposite of clean it is very gross so we need to get in their disinfect, get all the bad out,” says Long.

According to the Texas Department of Insurance, 60% of all U.S. flood damage happens in low risk areas such as the Panhandle, and even the smallest amount of water can cause damage to your home.

With all the damage that occurred last night across Amarillo, insurance agents wants to encourage homeowners and renters to look into getting a flood insurance policy through their home insurance agent.

“A lot of people think, ‘Oh flood insurance, I don’t live near a river or I don’t live near the gulf, I don’t live near a lake, why do I need it?’ So it’s not just living near a body of water, we say flooding can happen anywhere, almost every city in Texas is at risk of a flood,” says Spokesperson for Texas Department of Insurance, Mistie Hinote.

A flood insurance policy can cover your home with up to $250,000. However, to keep your personal belongings covered, you will have to take out a separate flood policy for up to $100,000.

Hinote says homeowners also need to know a flood insurance policy has a 30 day waiting period before it kicks in, so it’s important to buy before the next storm.

For more information about flood insurance, call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or go to www.tdi.texas.gov.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

It was a dangerous night in the Canyon and several campers were evacuated late last night to...
Palo Duro Canyon experiencing aftermath of severe flooding
A group of area business leaders plan to transform Amarillo into a global food hub and center...
‘RANGE’ initiative to transform Amarillo into global food hub, center of innovation
Holy Cross Catholic Academy will continue with its weekend event after the building was hit by...
Holy Cross Catholic Academy to host Stang Fest after lightning strike hits school
The end of the federal COVID public health emergency ended on May 11, causing changes to local...
End of COVID public health emergency changes local data reporting