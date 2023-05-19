Who's Hiring?
End of COVID public health emergency changes local data reporting

The end of the federal COVID public health emergency ended on May 11, causing changes to local data reports.(Source: Amarillo Public Health Department)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The end of the federal COVID public health emergency ended on May 11, causing changes to local data reports.

COVID isn’t over but the emergency declaration about COVID data, reporting and surveillance is.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer requires information from hospitals or laboratory tests.

Amarillo Public Health will be discontinuing the weekly COVID report card but will continue to protect the health and well-being of residents.

The CDC does recommend to stay updated with vaccinations while they are still free and accessible.

The latest vaccine is available for free Monday through Thursday with no appointment needed at Amarillo Public Health.

Upcoming mobile vaccine clinics are as follows:

  • 9 a.m. to noon on May 20 at the Lisa Cherry Health Fair, Charles E. Warford Activity Center, 1330 NW 18th Ave.
  • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 20 at FamFest at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.
  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 22 at the Bowie 6th Grade Campus, 2905 Tee Anchor Blvd.
  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23 at the Travis 6th Grade Campus, 2801 NE 24th Ave.
  • 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 24 at the Allen 6th Grade Campus, 700 N Lincoln St.

To learn more or to find vaccines near you, click here.

The Amarillo Public Health weekly Covid report for May 11 to 17
The Amarillo Public Health weekly Covid report for May 11 to 17(Source: Amarillo Public Health)

