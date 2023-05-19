Who's Hiring?
Early offensive spark lifts Randall to a game two victory over Hereford

Randall wins game two, 13-3
By Rylee Robinson
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - After a close 1-0 win in game one Thursday afternoon, the Randall Raiders bats were hot Friday morning in the 13-3 win in game two of the best of three series over the Hereford Whitefaces. The Raiders now advance onto the regional semifinals where they will play the winner of Glen Rose and Wichita Falls.

In the bottom half of the first inning, Randall put four runs on the board and never looked back.

Whitefaces up to bat in the top of the second with an RBI double from Marcos Acosta, and Hereford scores the first run of the series as Carlos Duran comes home.

The Raiders waste no time adding one more to the board in the bottom half of the inning.

Payton Bush reaches base from a single, finds his way to third, and with one out Logan Tice brings him home with an RBI groundout to shortstop.

Randall back up to bat in the bottom of the third, with two runners on the base path, Blaine Brannon hits one into left field scoring both Kameron Johnson and Hagen Shedd. Bush back up to bat, going 3-for-4 this game, with a clean base hit over the second baseman, and Brannon will score.

Duncan Bowles captured the win on the mound pitching five innings allowing three runs, five hits and strikes out four.

In five innings, Randall takes game two 13-3, adds another gold glove to the trophy case and advances to the regional semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

