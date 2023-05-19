Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing

Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.
Chick-fil-A's first location from 1967 is closing for good this weekend.(WXIA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - The very first Chick-fil-A is closing this weekend.

The restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall first opened in 1967.

It’s considered a pioneer in mall dining that led to the creation of the modern-day food court.

Chick-fil-A has not given a reason why the location is slated to close for good, but its last day is Saturday.

Like many malls, Greenbriar has been struggling. It currently has no major anchor tenants.

Chick-fil-A has about 2,600 locations nationwide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to...
First Alert: ALL CLEAR
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his...
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge
Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

Latest News

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Texas militia member sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Prosecutors said in court papers filed this week that Teixeira was caught by superiors months...
Guardsman Jack Teixeira, Pentagon leak suspect, to remain jailed as he awaits trial
A group of area business leaders plan to transform Amarillo into a global food hub and center...
‘RANGE’ initiative to transform Amarillo into global food hub, center of innovation