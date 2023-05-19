Canadian River floods more than 6 feet after Thursday night storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian River is flooded today after last night’s storms increased water levels.

According to new government data, the river’s water level rose to more than six feet deep at the U.S. Highway 287 bridge.

According to U.S. Geological Survey monitoring, the water level usually runs just over one foot.

Data indicates the most recent high was four feet in 1999.

The flow also contributed to Lake Meredith’s water level rising at least four inches overnight.

