Canadian River floods more than 6 feet after Thursday night storms

The Canadian River is flooded today after last night’s storms increased water levels.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canadian River is flooded today after last night’s storms increased water levels.

According to new government data, the river’s water level rose to more than six feet deep at the U.S. Highway 287 bridge.

Caption

According to U.S. Geological Survey monitoring, the water level usually runs just over one foot.

Data indicates the most recent high was four feet in 1999.

The flow also contributed to Lake Meredith’s water level rising at least four inches overnight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

