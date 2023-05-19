Who's Hiring?
Amarillo SPCA hosting 2023 Muttfest at Starlight Ranch this Sunday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA is inviting the public to its 29th Muttfest this Sunday.

The free event will take place at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive, from noon until 5:00 p.m.

Dogs and their owners can participate in contests, shop pet-related vendors, bid in a silent auction and more.

Lone Star Veterinary will offer low-cost vaccinations.

Rudy’s BBQ and other food vendors and trucks will be on site.

Donations will be welcome, but are not required. All proceeds will benefit the Amarillo SPCA.

