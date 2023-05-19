Amarillo SPCA hosting 2023 Muttfest at Starlight Ranch this Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA is inviting the public to its 29th Muttfest this Sunday.

The free event will take place at Starlight Ranch, 1415 Sunrise Drive, from noon until 5:00 p.m.

Dogs and their owners can participate in contests, shop pet-related vendors, bid in a silent auction and more.

Lone Star Veterinary will offer low-cost vaccinations.

Rudy’s BBQ and other food vendors and trucks will be on site.

Donations will be welcome, but are not required. All proceeds will benefit the Amarillo SPCA.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.