Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the State Fire Marshal.

According to the Associated Press, the fire and explosion that injured 1 employee and killed around 18,000 cattle started with an engine fire in the manure vacuum truck cleaning part of the barn.

AP reports that a worker driving the truck noticed what he thought was steam coming from the engine compartment. When he noticed it was a fire, he tried to drive out of the barn but was unable to.

The driver tried to put the fire out with two extinguishers but failed.

The update comes almost a month after the State Fire Marshal’s Office officially ruled the incident an accident.

