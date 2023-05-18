Who's Hiring?
Texas Air & Space Museum providing free admission to active military personnel and families

The Texas Air and Space Museum is providing free admissions to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families for the summer.
The Texas Air and Space Museum is providing free admissions to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families for the summer.(Source: Texas Air and Space Museum)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Air and Space Museum is providing free admissions to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families for the summer.

The Blue Star Museums program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families and participating museums across the nation.

The program provides free admission to U.S. military personnel who are currently serving, and their families for the summer.

Free admissions are available for those currently serving in the United States Military—Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

The 2023 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday May 20 and end on Labor Day, Monday September 4.

To view the current list of participating museums click here, the list will continue to grow over the summer.

