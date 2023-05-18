Who's Hiring?
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince

Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.(Source: Supreme Court/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.

The Supreme Court sided 7-2 with photographer Lynn Goldsmith.

“Lynn Goldsmith’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in an opinion.

The case involved images Warhol created of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair. Warhol used a Goldsmith photograph as his starting point.

Warhol died in 1987.

