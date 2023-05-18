AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Share! Southwest, a student exchange program, is looking for families in the Panhandle to house incoming students.

Families are matched with students ages 15 to 18 from all over the world, and can choose based on their likes and interests.

Coordinator of Share! Southwest Leigh Morgan says they are looking for families to show students West Texas hospitality and give them opportunities to experience things they normally wouldn’t get to.

“We are looking for families that will just open their home, open their lives and their hearts and just experience a really true fun experience of just engaging with a teenager from another culture,” says Morgan.

Students can experience sports, activities and extracurricular activities such as welding, basketball, and choir.

Morgan says they are hoping to place around 150 students, with 20 of those being in this area, for the upcoming school year.

Student exchange program looking for host families in the Panhandle (Share! Southwest)

All of the exchange students come with insurance and their own spending money.

Hosts must be at least 25 and can be a single family or multi-family household. You must also be able to provide meals, a bed of their own, and a place to be able to study.

All students have to be placed with a host family by Aug. 31.

For more information on becoming a host, go to the Share! Southwest website or contact Morgan at (800) 941-3738 or (806) 654-1044.

If you know someone who would be interested in becoming a host, you can receive a $300 referral.

