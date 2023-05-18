Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Chris Caray, the Canyon Girls Golf Team and Hart Pisani

By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interview with Chris Caray, the Canyon Girls Golf Team and Hart Pisani on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Chris Caray, Sod Poodles Broadcaster:

Sod Poodles Broadcaster Chris Caray talks to us about the Sod Poodles as they continue their series against Frisco!

Gracie Sutton, Shaylin Schulte and Luaren Robason, Canyon Lady Golf Team, State Runner-Ups:

The Canyon Lady Golf team talk to us about the state tournament, their expectations, their performance and more!

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter:

Amarillo Globe-News Sports Reporter Hart Pisani joined us via ZOOM just moments after the Hereford vs. Randall game at WT!

