Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sod Poodles struggles continue in 10-4 loss to Frisco

Sod Poodles fall to Frisco, 10-4.
Sod Poodles fall to Frisco, 10-4.(MiLB)
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night 10-4.

It was an awful fifth inning for the Sod Poodles, giving up eight runs including two home runs to Nick Tanielu and they never made it back within five runs.

This was the Sod Poodles 12th loss in their last 17 games, dropping them further down in the Texas League standings.

It doesn’t get any easier for Amarillo, as this is just the second game of a twelve-game road trip for the team. Much of the struggles for the team can be attributed to losing ace pitcher Blake Jarvis and middle-of-the-order bat Tristin English, both of whom were called up to the Triple-A team in Reno within the last several weeks.

The series with Frisco will continue on Thursday with another 6:35 p.m. start at Rider Field.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day

Latest News

West Texas A&M Softball
Chase to Chattanooga; Lady Buffs gear up for Super Regionals
Hereford baseball preparing for matchup with Randall.
Hereford baseball coach gives thoughts on playoff matchup with district foe Randall
The Randall Raider baseball team continues to show their dominance this postseason.
Overtime with the dominant Randall Raiders Baseball Team
If you missed today’s interviews with Kynleigh Kirby, Hallie Hawthorne, Tyler Goodwin, Steve...
SPORTS DRIVE: Check out today’s episode of ‘Overtime’ and catch up with Kynleigh Kirby, Hallie Hawthorne, Tyler Goodwin and Steve Ribera