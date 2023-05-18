Sod Poodles struggles continue in 10-4 loss to Frisco

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles fell to the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday night 10-4.

It was an awful fifth inning for the Sod Poodles, giving up eight runs including two home runs to Nick Tanielu and they never made it back within five runs.

This was the Sod Poodles 12th loss in their last 17 games, dropping them further down in the Texas League standings.

It doesn’t get any easier for Amarillo, as this is just the second game of a twelve-game road trip for the team. Much of the struggles for the team can be attributed to losing ace pitcher Blake Jarvis and middle-of-the-order bat Tristin English, both of whom were called up to the Triple-A team in Reno within the last several weeks.

The series with Frisco will continue on Thursday with another 6:35 p.m. start at Rider Field.

