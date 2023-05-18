Who's Hiring?
Roosevelt County Courthouse parking lot to be resealed and repainted

The Roosevelt County Courthouse’s parking lot will be resealed and repainted this weekend.
The Roosevelt County Courthouse’s parking lot will be resealed and repainted this weekend.(Source: Portales, New Mexico)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County Courthouse’s parking lot will be resealed and repainted this weekend.

The Roosevelt County Board of Commission budgeted to get this finished during the 2023 fiscal year.

The work is scheduled to begin on Saturday May 20 and should be completed by Sunday May 21, weather permitting.

The Courthouse parking area will be closed during these days and customers will need to plan accordingly.

