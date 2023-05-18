Randall County Sgt. Gary Goodner passes away Wednesday evening

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said Randall County Sgt. Gary Goodner passed away last night.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office PIO Brandon Carpenter announced that Sgt. Goodner passed away Wednesday around 7:00 p.m.

“Gary always had a smile on his face and was the type of person that would step up to any challenge to help a brother or sister,” said RCSO Sheriff Christopher Forbis.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergeant Gary Goodner on May 17 at approximately 7 pm. Sergeant Goodner was a dedicated member of our office who committed his career to safeguarding and serving our community. He gained the respect of all who knew him during his tenure with our office since 2014. At any opportunity, he would step up and help his colleagues -- a true team player. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this time of sorrow.”

Editor’s Note: The day was corrected.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.