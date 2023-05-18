PROJECT CLEAN UP: The North Heights given the once over

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Project clean up was tasked with a big time sweep through the North Heights, this clean up was a major haul for the Fuller and Sons Crew, maybe the largest yet.

It was one of those days, one of the biggest clean up efforts without a doubt but the crew was up for the task.

So much heavy lifting, from a recliner to a door, stacks of pallets, televisions, many mattresses and assorted junk.

“It’s not easy for the trucks to drive with the claw machines to pick up the furniture in the alleys because of all the powerlines about...so they cant take the low out and go when the stuff gets in the alley--it just sits there,” says Marcos Lara, foreman for the Fuller and Sons Crew.

From the curb on Northwest 11th to the roll-offs in Hines Memorial park, the effort was on to make it happen and it has been paying off.

“If we could get some people out here to rake the alleys it would look a lot better but so far all the big stuff is staying clean with all the stuff we’ve done,” continues Lara.

Of course it wouldn’t be a project clean up without the dumping of a toilet but there was so much more in the ally on Lipscomb and Travis.

All in all, thousands of pounds of junk headed to the city dump after four trips to the rolll-offs.

It’s all about keeping Amarillo beautiful, and you can help us by keeping your neighborhood clean.

