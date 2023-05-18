More Scattered Storms

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pattern of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms continues for several more days. Some heavy downpours, brief gusty winds and small to medium hail are possible. Rain chances increase after 2:00pm on Thursday and storms will increase in coverage into and through the evening. On Friday a cold front will drop highs from near 80 degrees to the mid 60s. The cooler air will be more stable making strong thunderstorms less likely but hit and miss showers will continue. Saturday looks like break in the rain and scattered showers and storms become possible in Sunday and much of the following week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.