Lisa Cherry Health Fair offering free health screenings, resources this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is inviting the public to its Lisa Cherry Health Fair this Saturday.

The event will be hosted May 20 at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, 1330 NW 18th Ave, from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

The fair will offer free health screenings and information, yoga sessions, door prizes, healthy snacks and more, according to organizers.

Since 1996, the Amarillo Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta has hosted a community health and wellness fair. The fair was renamed in 2006 in honor of Lisa Cherry.

