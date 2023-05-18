Keep Amarillo Clean’s monthly clean up to focus on elementary school boundaries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Keep Amarillo Clean is hosting its monthly cleanup this Saturday with a focus on Amarillo metro area school boundaries.

Keep Amarillo Clean, a community service nonprofit, is encouraging the public to clean around elementary schools in Amarillo, Canyon, Bushland and River Road from 9 a.m. until noon.

The organization hosts cleanups on the third Saturday of each month.

Students can receive community service hours for volunteering with the organization.

The next cleanup will be June 17 from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.