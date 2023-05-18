Who's Hiring?
Food and beverage industry workers learn dangers of over-serving alcohol

Several dozen workers heard from the Fairly Group, Amarillo Police Department, Andrea’s Project and The Big Texan.
By Kelsey Davis KFDA
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The co-owner of the Big Texan, Bobby Lee, talked about his 63 years of experience in the restaurant business and what he does to reduce drunk driving liability.

“One of the big things we do at the Big Texan is we have a three drink limit. We even have more responsibility being on the highway with our guests to make sure there is not overdrinking with it. We want to watch it very carefully and so far, knock on wood, we have a good record,” said Lee.

What’s working and what can the industry do better were common questions. Steve Lapp, senior vice president of The Fairly Group, shared three tips workers should remember.

  1. AVOID - Workers can choose not to serve. Make sure to ask for an ID and beware if the customers are intoxicated.
  2. MANAGE - Train servers to enforce the rules.
  3. TRANSFER - Transfer the risk. There are zero reasons to drink and drive due to the resources available.

The Amarillo Police Department says their number one goal is the safety of the community. They say to slow down and to trust your instincts. If you aren’t comfortable serving alcohol, don’t serve it.

Business owners stressed the importance of paying attention and being aware of the environment.

“In 63 years of business, we’ve seen about almost everything. But there’s always that next person that comes in and that’s the one that could make it or break it. And it’s your responsibility as a licensed holder of TABC to make sure those people don’t overdo it,” said Lee.

Industry workers say they are always learning to create a safe establishment.

