First Alert: Severe weather possible this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The atmosphere is expected to become energized by evening with conditions coming together to generate another round of thunderstorms Thursday evening.

The intensity may be a bit stronger with this round and some of the storms may produce severe weather including frequent lightning, strong winds, localized flooding, and perhaps some hail.

The tornado risk is low, but not completely ruled out.

Storms will develop by late afternoon near the New Mexico border and then track east through the evening.

By 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the heaviest storms may approach Amarillo and then move east of the city into the eastern Texas Panhandle after midnight.

We strongly recommend folks stay closely tuned for updates and information as this event unfolds late today and tonight.

