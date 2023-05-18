Who's Hiring?
FamFest fundraiser set for Saturday at Sam Houston Park

Mission Amarillo FamFest
Mission Amarillo FamFest(Mission Amarillo)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo is hosting the FamFest annual fundraiser benefiting young parents and children this Saturday.

FamFest is May 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park, 4101 Line Ave.

The family event will have live music from Insufficient Funds, food trucks, vendors, a silent auction, inflatable games, a magic show with Brooks Boyett, and more.

Admission is $5 per person, and children three years old and under get in free.

The proceeds go directly into Mission Amarillo programs. This will help deliver shoes to children, mentor young mothers and young fathers, and help children get ready for school.

