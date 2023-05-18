Who's Hiring?
Doppler Dave Is Tracking The Latest Round Of Storms

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Scattered storms, some heavy will move across our area through the evening hours. Some storms may be strong to severe with abundant lightning, some hail and perhaps even some flooding. By tomorrow. a cool north wind will arrive with a cold front and keep daytime temperatures in the 60s. Showers will linger through midday tomorrow. Saturday still appears to be the only quiet day with highs in the 70s and sunny skies. Sunday will begin with nice weather, but after highs in the upper 70s another round of evening storms will be possible. Active evenings are likely most of next week.

