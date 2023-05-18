Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the...
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Phoenix.(Rick Scuteri | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers aspire to be like Randy Johnson.

Zac Gallen unintentionally got real close in emulating the Hall of Famer.

While warming up in the outfield before Arizona’s game at Oakland on Wednesday, Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.

“I don’t really know what happened, honestly,” Gallen said. “I just know that the ball changed directions really. I saw what happened. It’s kind of a freak accident. It’s unfortunate.”

The throw was captured by cameras for Diamondbacks’ broadcaster Bally Sports Arizona.

Johnson infamously killed a bird during a spring training game in 2001. While throwing a pitch against the San Francisco Giants, a bird crossed in front of home plate and was destroyed by the baseball.

Gallen was only 5 when that happened.

“I don’t remember it as a kid,” he said. “But I’ve seen the clip many times.”

Gallen’s incident happened one day before the anniversary of Johnson pitching a perfect game for Arizona against the Atlanta Braves in 2004.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday, that killed one person.
DPS: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say
Grayson Boggs (6) in hospital unresponsive from lightning strike.
Central Texas family reflects on devastating lightning strike that killed father, injured son

Latest News

A missing diamond ring was reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the...
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
A missing diamond ring reunited with its owner 13 years after it was flushed down the toilet....
Ring returned to owner 13 years after flushed down toilet
America has an umpire shortage. Unruly parents aren't helping.
Parent aggression may be a cause of umpire shortage in youth baseball