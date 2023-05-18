Who's Hiring?
Court Documents: Man arrested at Potter County Greyhound Station on fentanyl charge

Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his possession on Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Authorities arrested a man in Potter County after police say they found fentanyl in his possession on Monday.

On May 15, police arrested Jared Walker on possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after DEA agents discovered narcotics in his possession, according to a criminal complaint.

The bust’s street value is estimated to be around $323,000, according to the DOJ.

The complaint states Amarillo police were working at the Greyhound Service Station in Potter County.

An officer’s K-9 performed a free sniff on the bus and alerted to narcotics in a travel bag in the passenger section of the bus.

Upon search of the bag, the officer found two bags with pills and suspected narcotics. A DEA special agent was contacted and arrived at the scene shortly.

Investigators found a pair of shoes in the bag, which matched the same brand and size of shoes that Walker was wearing.

Authorities asked Walker to get off the bus for further investigation.

Walker told investigators the bag was his, but stated that he did not know how the drugs got into his bag.

Walker was booked into the Randall County Detention Center.

