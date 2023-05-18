Community invited to celebrate public launch of the RANGE this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The community is invited to celebrate the public launch of the Regional Accelerator and New Growth Engine (RANGE).

Before the public event, the RANGE is also hosting a press conference on Friday to introduce a plan to make Amarillo a global food hub.

A press release from the RANGE said “Amarillo is a center of production for the nation’s beef and dairy industries.”

The RANGE will launch to the public on Friday and show the framework for Amarillo to become a world leader in facilitating research, developing programs and creating technology for any future challenges in the beef, dairy, and crop production industries.

“We envision an Amarillo that’s as central to the beef and dairy production industry as Silicon Valley is to the technology industry, and we’ll incubate technology, innovation and capital to grow and attract uniquely aligned business and talent to the region,” Matt Garner, Ph.D., executive director of the RANGE, said.

After the press conference, the public launch event is from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Revolution at 800 parking lot, located at 800 S. Polk St.

The launch event will have food trucks and fun.

