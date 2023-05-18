Carson Haffner tosses no-hitter in Randall’s game one win over Hereford

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In a pitching duel, the Randall Raiders come away with a 1-0 win in game one of the regional quarterfinals over the Hereford Whitefaces.

“It was an unbelievable game,” Randall head coach Corey Hamilton said. “Two really good pitchers today. Carlos Duran for Hereford to give up two hits and hold this lineup to one run, I don’t know how you can outdo that. Luckily Carson threw a really good game, kept them to no hits, and kept no runs across the board, so great job to him.”

Junior left-handed pitcher Carson Haffner was awarded the no-hitter and win after pitching the full seven innings, with six strikeouts, and only one walk.

Both Haffner for Randall and Carlos Duran for Hereford had stellar performances on the mound. Duran also pitching all seven innings with eight strikeouts, three walks, and allowing two hits on one earned run.

The first four innings of the ball game only saw one baserunner in the bottom of the second as Haffner walked Noah Zamora, and that would also be the only time Hereford saw the basepath.

“We just have to hold them off long enough for our offense to get sparked, because with an offense like this, no one can hold us forever. Eventually we will get hot and score some runs,” Carson Haffner said.

In the top of the sixth, the Raiders offense finally started to spark.

With Peyton Bush up to bat, he ground its to the shortstop and reaches first on an error. Right behind him, Logan Tice hits one right over the second baseman’s head for a base hit and Bush advances to third.

Tice steals second and Hereford’s head coach Grant Davis decides to intentionally walk Kole Dudding with one out to make it a force out at any bag.

Kaden Juarez up to bat and the senior pops it out to left field, it is caught, but it’s far enough back for Bush to tag up and score the lone run of the game.

“We just have to hold them off long enough for our offense to get sparked, because with an offense like this, no one can hold us forever. Eventually we will get hot and score some runs,” Carson Haffner said.

Randall takes the nail biting win over Hereford 1-0 for game one of the series.

Game two is Friday at 11 a.m. back at Wilder Park, and if necessary a game three to follow.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.