Cannon Air Force Base relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from Command
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base announced that they’ve relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from command of the 27th Special Operations Group.
The air force base relieved the Colonel on Tuesday, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.
Senior Director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group LtCol. Charles Hodges, has been named the interim commander.
