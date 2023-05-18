Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cannon Air Force Base relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from Command

The Cannon Air Force Base announced that they’ve relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from command...
The Cannon Air Force Base announced that they’ve relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from command of the 27th Special Operations Group.(Source: Cannon Air Force Base)
By Sergio Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base announced that they’ve relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from command of the 27th Special Operations Group.

The air force base relieved the Colonel on Tuesday, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.

Senior Director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group LtCol. Charles Hodges, has been named the interim commander.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a porch pirate.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying porch pirate
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash yesterday, that killed one person.
DPS: 1 man dead after crash in Wheeler County
If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
Babyray Lee Maes
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge
Indiana authorities say a 19-year-old high school student was killed in a train crash this week.
High school senior set to graduate killed in train crash, officials say

Latest News

The equipment failure that caused the Southfork Dairy Farm explosion has been confirmed by the...
Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office confirms official cause of Dimmitt dairy explosion
The Roosevelt County Courthouse’s parking lot will be resealed and repainted this weekend.
Roosevelt County Courthouse parking lot to be resealed and repainted
The Amarillo Police Department announced that a possible murder suspect from Denver Colorado,...
APD: Murder suspect from Denver, Colorado possibly in Amarillo
The Texas Air and Space Museum is providing free admissions to currently-serving U.S. military...
Texas Air & Space Museum providing free admission to active military personnel and families