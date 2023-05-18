Cannon Air Force Base relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from Command

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Cannon Air Force Base announced that they’ve relieved Colonel Michael Shreves from command of the 27th Special Operations Group.

The air force base relieved the Colonel on Tuesday, due to a loss of confidence in his ability to effectively lead the members of his command.

The decision to remove Col Shreves was not based on any character issue or indiscretion. The 27th Special Operations Wing holds its leaders to the highest standard and each of them bears a great responsibility to maintain good order and discipline within their formation.

Senior Director of the 27th Special Operations Wing Commander Action Group LtCol. Charles Hodges, has been named the interim commander.

