Be Prepared for More Storms!

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We’ll stay mostly dry for the first half of the day today with highs building into the mid to upper 70′s before we see another round of storms fire up again later in the evening today. One or two of these storms could be on the strong to severe side, but there aren’t any majorly severe outbreaks expected. As for tomorrow, the chance for showers sticks around, but thunderstorm activity goes down; conditions will likely be similar to what we saw this previous weekend. We’ll see a dry Saturday, before the rain chance goes back up for Sunday and going into next week.

