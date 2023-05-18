APD: Murder suspect from Denver, Colorado possibly in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department announced that a murder suspect from Denver, Colorado could possibly be here in Amarillo.

According to APD, they received information that 18-year-old Alonzo Chavez has a first degree murder warrant out in Denver, and is possibly hiding in Amarillo.

The Denver Police Department have been investigating the fatal shooting since April 17, they state that Chavez should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has information on his location contact the AECC at 806-378-3038. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by calling Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

