Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are looking for a teenager wanted on a drug charge in Randall County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 17-year-old Babyray Lee Maes is wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Maes is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

