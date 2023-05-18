Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for 17-year-old wanted for a drug charge

Babyray Lee Maes
Babyray Lee Maes(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials are looking for a teenager wanted on a drug charge in Randall County.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 17-year-old Babyray Lee Maes is wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Maes is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

