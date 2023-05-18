Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.

Just before midnight on Monday, May 15, Amarillo Police Department were called to a house in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue and North Roberts Street.

Officers discovered that a house was shot at multiple times and that one person had a gunshot wound to their upper body.

The wounded person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators found that an unknown male was in the area and is a potential suspect, officials said.

Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information on this crime or know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.

