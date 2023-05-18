Amarillo police ask for help identifying potential suspect from Monday shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help finding a potential suspect after one person was shot on Monday.
Just before midnight on Monday, May 15, Amarillo Police Department were called to a house in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue and North Roberts Street.
Officers discovered that a house was shot at multiple times and that one person had a gunshot wound to their upper body.
The wounded person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators found that an unknown male was in the area and is a potential suspect, officials said.
If you have any information on this crime or know who this person is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward up to $1,000.
Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.