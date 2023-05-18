3rd annual planting day at Wolflin Community Garden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three years ago Matt Marrs was on the hunt for houses to flip into Air BnB’s, but one was past saving.

Marrs brainstormed over what to do with the property. He saw a need in the Wolflin community and joined forces with Trinity Baptist and Covenant Presbyterian Church.

What used to be a run-down, unlivable house is now the perfect plot of land for a community garden.

“I saw an opportunity to, you know, take land that really wasn’t being used for anything and turn it into something that community can really use,” says Marrs.

Many of us are familiar with the shops and restaurants at Wolflin, but also around that area, there are some households with food insecurities.

“When you think of Wolflin, you think of people who really don’t need a garden, but we have many people in our little neighborhood who have food insufficient and so being able to have a garden where they can come and get fresh vegetables for their children--we’ve had people come in the last couple of years that say the only way my children got fresh vegetables was that we got to pick vegetables from the garden,” says Lou Ann Seabourn, Volunteer Coordinator, Wolflin Community Garden.

The Wolflin Community Garden was created for families and their children to have access to free fruits and vegetables.

This Saturday is the 3rd annual planting day, where the community can come out and help plant fresh crops for the year.

“It’s for people who need fresh fruits and vegetables and they can come and pick, they can come and work. We have people that come and just say it’s their sanctuary for them to come in, spend some quiet time in a beautiful place and so that we just try to fulfill people’s needs,” says Seabourn.

The third annual planting day is this Saturday morning at 9. All are welcome to show out; however, the gate remains open year-round for those who like to help or harvest.

