Wet Period Ahead

Conditions are becoming favorable for some repetitive rain chances across the area. So far today we have enjoyed sunny skies and nice temperatures as we head toward 80 this afternoon. With the daytime warming along with abundant moisture in the air, the stage is set for a disturbance tonight coming from the Rockies to light up our area with some widespread thunderstorm activity. More rain is then likely tomorrow evening into Friday as another col front slips into our area. Along with the rain, temps will be trending down with 70s tomorrow and then only 60s behind the front Friday. Saturday appears to be the only day without rain chances as we quickly become active again by late in the weekend. At this time it appears that most of the storms will remain non-severe, although an isolated damaging wind or hail event can’t be ruled out and there may eventually be some flooding issues if frequent rain materializes.

