TPSN Audio Livestream Links for Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide audio livestreams of the Regional Quarterfinal baseball series for the Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles.

To listen to Game 1 of the Randall vs Hereford series, click here.

To listen to Game 2 and Game 3 of the Randall vs Hereford series, click here.

To listen to Game 1 of the Canyon vs Greenwood series, click here.

To listen to Game 2 and Game 3 of the Canyon vs Greenwood series, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.