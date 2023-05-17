Who's Hiring?
TPSN Audio Livestream Links for Baseball Regional Quarterfinals

Randall baseball
Randall baseball(Source: KFDA)
By Mike Roden
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle Sports Network will provide audio livestreams of the Regional Quarterfinal baseball series for the Randall Raiders and Canyon Eagles.

To listen to Game 1 of the Randall vs Hereford series, click here.

To listen to Game 2 and Game 3 of the Randall vs Hereford series, click here.

To listen to Game 1 of the Canyon vs Greenwood series, click here.

To listen to Game 2 and Game 3 of the Canyon vs Greenwood series, click here.

