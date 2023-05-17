Thunderstorm Chances Return

After some nighttime thunderstorms have thinned out, we’ll see clearing conditions to start Wednesday. Highs will be back in the mid-80°s thanks to some sunshine, but we’re watching this afternoon for new thunderstorm development. Pop up storms will be likely in the afternoon hours, becoming more organized and widespread later in the afternoon. Main severe threats right now are strong winds with low-end chances for hail, and in some places, flash-flooding could be a possibility. This kicks off near daily rain chances with the exception of maybe Saturday this weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.