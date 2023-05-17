Who's Hiring?
Thunderstorm Chances Return

By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After some nighttime thunderstorms have thinned out, we’ll see clearing conditions to start Wednesday. Highs will be back in the mid-80°s thanks to some sunshine, but we’re watching this afternoon for new thunderstorm development. Pop up storms will be likely in the afternoon hours, becoming more organized and widespread later in the afternoon. Main severe threats right now are strong winds with low-end chances for hail, and in some places, flash-flooding could be a possibility. This kicks off near daily rain chances with the exception of maybe Saturday this weekend.

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
Why you may see dead fish at Thompson Park
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

