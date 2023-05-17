Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow set for this weekend

Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow
Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow(Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow this weekend.

The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event for a second year in a row on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and May 21, at the Dalhart Municipal Airport.

The event will have many performers, aircraft tricks, aerial parachute teams, Jet Trucks, and more.

The headliner is the A-10 Thunderbolt II demo team with pilot Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, officials said.

Other than the air performers, the event will have food vendors, bounce houses, a car show, aircraft static display, and more.

Main entry will be on Farm-to-Market Road 998 at the Dalhart Prison Entrance Road.

The airport road will be for vendors, performers, volunteers, airport tenants, and VIP parking.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs for the show. Pets, drones, coolers, and outside food or drinks are not allowed.

For both days, gates open at 9:00 a.m. with the show running from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children five years and under get in free with an adult paid ticket.

To buy tickets early and to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’ve been out to Thompson Park this week, you may have seen fish floating in the lake and...
‘You can’t predict it, you can’t prevent it’: 600 fish dead at Thompson Park
First responders took Carter B. Fisher to the hospital where attempts to revive him were...
Family member finds 11-year-old boy killed in ATV accident, officials say
Amarillo police are investigating a Monday shooting on Virginia Street that left 2 injured.
Amarillo Police Department: 2 injured in shooting on Julian Boulevard
The two-car collision involved a black Tesla and red Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound Interstate...
Mom, 2 girls killed in ‘heart-wrenching’ crash on Mother’s Day
Sgt. Jay Claxton, killed in crash over the weekend (Source: Randall County Sheriff's Office)
‘We will see him again someday’: Family reflects on death of Sgt. Claxton

Latest News

The Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is hosting an open house and baby shower to...
Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle celebrating new pregnancy services Friday
The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is inviting the public to a free event highlighting...
Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance hosting free art, mental health event Friday
chat
THE CHAT: Catholic Charities introducing Joseph's Project
With summer around the corner, seasonal businesses are putting their workforce together.
Amarillo employers looking to hire first-time workers for the summer