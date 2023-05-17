Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow set for this weekend

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow this weekend.

The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event for a second year in a row on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and May 21, at the Dalhart Municipal Airport.

The event will have many performers, aircraft tricks, aerial parachute teams, Jet Trucks, and more.

The headliner is the A-10 Thunderbolt II demo team with pilot Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, officials said.

Other than the air performers, the event will have food vendors, bounce houses, a car show, aircraft static display, and more.

Main entry will be on Farm-to-Market Road 998 at the Dalhart Prison Entrance Road.

The airport road will be for vendors, performers, volunteers, airport tenants, and VIP parking.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs for the show. Pets, drones, coolers, and outside food or drinks are not allowed.

For both days, gates open at 9:00 a.m. with the show running from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Children five years and under get in free with an adult paid ticket.

To buy tickets early and to learn more, click here.

