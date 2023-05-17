Who's Hiring?
Texas Tech football visits Amarillo for Wreck ‘Em Tour

VIDEO: Texas Tech football visits Amarillo for Wreck ‘Em Tour
By KJ Doyle
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A contingent from the Texas Tech Red Raiders football program came to Amarillo on Tuesday.

That included head coach Joey McGuire as part of the team’s ‘Wreck ‘Em Tour’.

They’ll be making six stops around Texas this month (10 total) with Amarillo being the second on the tour after Lubbock started things off last Thursday.

Other stops include Odessa (May 18), Midland (May 18), Abilene (May 22), Fort Worth (May 31), Dallas (May 31), Austin (June 12), San Angelo (June 15), and Houston (July 16).

Tuesday’s event was held at the Amarillo Country Club where fans received information on the upcoming season.

McGuire talked about what makes coming to Amarillo so important for the team.

“The biggest thing for any of this is to get around the fans, get around the alumni.” McGuire said. “I think more than anything, pay back the support they give us every single day, every single week when we’re playing. Not only am I part of Texas Tech, part of Lubbock, but a part of West Texas. I want to make sure they see us any chance we get to. We’ve come out here for coaches clinics and now being out here for the Wreck ‘Em Tour.”

McGuire and the rest of the Texas Tech football coaches were in Amarillo just a few months ago for the Texas Panhandle Coaches Clinic.

