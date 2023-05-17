SPORTS DRIVE: Check out today’s episode of ‘Overtime’ and catch up with Kynleigh Kirby, Hallie Hawthorne, Tyler Goodwin and Steve Ribera

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kynleigh Kirby, Hallie Hawthorne, Tyler Goodwin, Steve Ribera or today’s episode of Overtime, you can watch it here.

Kynleigh Kirby and Hallie Hawthorne, Pampa Softball Players:

Pampa Softball players Kynleigh Kirby and Hallie Hawthorne talk to us about their big series win over Canyon and the regional semifinals against Burkburnett!

Tyler Goodwin, Nazareth Baseball Head Coach:

Nazareth’s Head Baseball Coach Tyler Goodwin talks to us about their big regional semifinal match up against their district rival Claude, at Hodegtown tomorrow!

Steve Ribera, Canyon and Randall Baseball TPSN Broadcaster:

TPSN Broadcaster Steve Ribera talks to us about baseball and softball playoffs, as both Canyon and the Randall Raiders are now in the 3rd round of playoffs and more!

Overtime with Rylee Robinson and the Randall Raiders Baseball Team

On today’s episode of Overtime, Rylee talks with the Randall Raiders baseball team about their dominant performance in the postseason, sweeping the first two rounds of the playoffs and more!

