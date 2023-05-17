Who's Hiring?
Road construction to close lanes on Tascosa Road this Friday

Drivers are being advised about lane closures on Tascosa Road starting this Friday.
Drivers are being advised about lane closures on Tascosa Road starting this Friday.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers are being advised about lane closures on Tascosa Road starting this Friday.

Texas Department of Transportation said contractors will begin hot mix overlay work on FM 1061, Tascosa Road, beginning at the intersection with FM 2381.

Due to lane closures, traffic will be directed by a pilot car throughout the project.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes or to expect delays.

The project will move to the north for about 10.7 miles.

